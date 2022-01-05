Recruitment: January 5th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Sanofi – Quality and Manufacturing

Interested in taking your career to the next

level in the thriving biopharma sector?

Keen to do meaningful work helping people

around the world live healthier lives?

Ready to work in a fast-moving

company where you learn and grow

as part of diverse global teams?

To learn more about current opportunities, visit

www.sanofi.com/en/careers

or search ‘Sanofi Waterford jobs’

Office administrator

Carer

Brothers of Charity

BROTHERS OF CHARITY SERVICES IRELAND – SOUTH EAST REGION

Applications are invited for the following Support Worker positions that are

available in the coming months with Waterford Services

SUPPORT WORKERS (Care Assistant I.D. Grade)

VARIOUS CONTRACT TYPES

Permanent Full-Time & Part-Time Contracts

Specified Purpose Full-Time & Part-Time Contracts

Fixed Term Full-Time & Part-Time Contracts

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Across Waterford Services including Waterford City, Ferrybank, Tramore,

Kilmeaden, Kilmacow

(You will be able to indicate location and contract type preference in the

application form)

We require bright ambitious individuals who have a positive attitude towards working with

persons with an intellectual disability and who are committed to ensuring that the people

supported by our Services, lead as normal and enjoyable a life as possible. In return for this

dedication and commitment we offer the following:

Competitive Rates of Pay – please click on below link to view HSE pay scales.

https://healthservice.hse.ie/staff/benefits-services/pay/pay-scales.html

Excellent working conditions, including family friendly leave arrangements & flexible working

hours. (sick pay scheme, paid maternity and paternity leave, flexible parental leave etc.)

Defined Benefit Pension Plan – Single Public Service Pension Scheme (SPSPS)

Opportunities for further career development

Exceptional Training and Development

Employee Assistance Services (EAS)

To apply, applicants can view the full job description and make an application on-line by logging

on to the BOC website – www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast and completing the Application

Form and submitting an updated CV.

Short listing of applications will apply. Canvassing will disqualify.

Panels may be formed as a result of the interview process. Candidates who are placed on a

panel will be considered for subsequent vacancies, for a period of 6 months, for this grade.

These vacancies could be for full time, part time, fixed term or temporary positions.

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, South East Region, is an Equal Opportunities Employer

Weltec Engineering



EHS Administrator

Experience working in an EHS environment and familiarity with EHS documentation would be

beneficial.

Candidate must possess a minimum of 3+ years EHS administrative experience

EHS Qualification desired but not essential, if experienced.

Supporting the EHS Manager and EHS Officers in general admin duties.

Liaising with & supporting the site EHS department as required.

Ensure EHS Policies and Procedures are maintained and reviewed as required.

HR Administrator

Experience working in an HR environment would be beneficial.

Candidate must possess a minimum of 3+ years administrative experience.

Assisting with general day to day operations of the HR functions and duties. Compiling and updating employee records as required.

Providing clerical and administrative support to Human Resources Department.

Assist with the roll out of new systems and processes.

In addition, candidates for the above two positions must possess:

Excellent organizational skills. Strong communications skills.

Intermediate to advanced skills in MS Word, Excel, and MS PowerPoint.

Possess a positive & can-do attitude. Takes ownership for his/her work and continuously display good initiative.

Ability to manage workload, prioritize activities and close out all tasks in a timely manner.

Good knowledge/experience of document systems and document control.

CV’s by email to: recruitment@weltec.ie clearly indicating the position being applied for.