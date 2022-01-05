Recruitment: January 5th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
Sanofi – Quality and Manufacturing
Interested in taking your career to the next
level in the thriving biopharma sector?
Keen to do meaningful work helping people
around the world live healthier lives?
Ready to work in a fast-moving
company where you learn and grow
as part of diverse global teams?
To learn more about current opportunities, visit
www.sanofi.com/en/careers
or search ‘Sanofi Waterford jobs’
Office administrator
Carer
Brothers of Charity
BROTHERS OF CHARITY SERVICES IRELAND – SOUTH EAST REGION
Applications are invited for the following Support Worker positions that are
available in the coming months with Waterford Services
SUPPORT WORKERS (Care Assistant I.D. Grade)
VARIOUS CONTRACT TYPES
Permanent Full-Time & Part-Time Contracts
Specified Purpose Full-Time & Part-Time Contracts
Fixed Term Full-Time & Part-Time Contracts
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Across Waterford Services including Waterford City, Ferrybank, Tramore,
Kilmeaden, Kilmacow
(You will be able to indicate location and contract type preference in the
application form)
We require bright ambitious individuals who have a positive attitude towards working with
persons with an intellectual disability and who are committed to ensuring that the people
supported by our Services, lead as normal and enjoyable a life as possible. In return for this
dedication and commitment we offer the following:
Competitive Rates of Pay – please click on below link to view HSE pay scales.
https://healthservice.hse.ie/staff/benefits-services/pay/pay-scales.html
Excellent working conditions, including family friendly leave arrangements & flexible working
hours. (sick pay scheme, paid maternity and paternity leave, flexible parental leave etc.)
Defined Benefit Pension Plan – Single Public Service Pension Scheme (SPSPS)
Opportunities for further career development
Exceptional Training and Development
Employee Assistance Services (EAS)
To apply, applicants can view the full job description and make an application on-line by logging
on to the BOC website – www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast and completing the Application
Form and submitting an updated CV.
Short listing of applications will apply. Canvassing will disqualify.
Panels may be formed as a result of the interview process. Candidates who are placed on a
panel will be considered for subsequent vacancies, for a period of 6 months, for this grade.
These vacancies could be for full time, part time, fixed term or temporary positions.
The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, South East Region, is an Equal Opportunities Employer
Weltec Engineering
EHS Administrator
Experience working in an EHS environment and familiarity with EHS documentation would be
beneficial.
Candidate must possess a minimum of 3+ years EHS administrative experience
EHS Qualification desired but not essential, if experienced.
Supporting the EHS Manager and EHS Officers in general admin duties.
Liaising with & supporting the site EHS department as required.
Ensure EHS Policies and Procedures are maintained and reviewed as required.
HR Administrator
Experience working in an HR environment would be beneficial.
Candidate must possess a minimum of 3+ years administrative experience.
Assisting with general day to day operations of the HR functions and duties. Compiling and updating employee records as required.
Providing clerical and administrative support to Human Resources Department.
Assist with the roll out of new systems and processes.
In addition, candidates for the above two positions must possess:
Excellent organizational skills. Strong communications skills.
Intermediate to advanced skills in MS Word, Excel, and MS PowerPoint.
Possess a positive & can-do attitude. Takes ownership for his/her work and continuously display good initiative.
Ability to manage workload, prioritize activities and close out all tasks in a timely manner.
Good knowledge/experience of document systems and document control.
CV’s by email to: recruitment@weltec.ie clearly indicating the position being applied for.