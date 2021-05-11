Recruitment: May 4th

CNC Machinist – Schivo

Schivo are currently seeking CNC machinists to join their expanding team. High tolerance precision milling or turning experience is essential. Must be able to work night shifts and weekends. For more information, please contact Julie at jgrace@schivomedical.com

Health Care Support Assistants – HSE

The HSE currently has the following opportunities:

Health Care Support Assistants

Waterford

Ref: NRS10138

Closing date for applications: Monday, 17th May 2021 at 12 noon. For more information and to apply visit: www.hbsrecruitmentservices.ie/health-care-support-assistant/

Workshop Manager Required – Weltec

Weltec Engineering are looking to hire a Workshop Manager to run their workshops based in Waterford.

Weltec Engineering Ltd is one of Ireland’s leading mechanical and electrical engineering companies in Ireland. We have extensive experience delivering complex projects in a wide variety of industries ranging from Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Public Works, Industrial and Commercial.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES WOULD INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Responsibility for the smooth running of the workshops (Biobore, Stainless & Carbon) and its employees

• Ensuring that Safety, Quality, objectives are met in a timely and efficient manner.

• Scheduling of works from commencement through to completion including planning, materials resources,

equipment, plant etc. Responsibility for complete production from final drawings to product shipment.

• Attendance at management meetings and providing updates on progress

• Prioritise workflow to eliminate constraints and potential issues. (Lean Principles)

• Liaise with Plant Manager for the maintenance of all workshop equipment

• Maintenance of records and documentation to comply with standards and certifications

• Planning manpower needs/managing staff performance, timekeeping, productivity, quality etc.

• Overseeing staff training requirements

• Liaising with customers from time to time as required

• Suggest opportunities to improve workshop efficiency and productivity where possible

• Overseeing loading and unloading of deliveries

• Utilise Weltec’s Safety Observation System (SOR) and Safety Intervention System and implement action plans

to prevent recurrence

• Ensuring opening and closing of workshops

THE PERSON REQUIRED

• Trade requirement in pipefitting, fabrication or other related trade is desired but not essential

• Previous workshop supervisory experience would be an advantage

• Ability to work as part of a team and supervise crew

• Take ownership of the tasks, materials and crew from beginning to end

• Personable and good communicator both written and verbal

• Hardworking and capable of solving problems while working under pressure for delivery.

• Ability to motivate craftworkers to achieve required targets and delegate as required

• Have or develop an in-depth knowledge of the plant and equipment being used for fabrication and assembly

• Be proficient with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint

A competitive salary will be o­ffered to the successful candidate.

Interested applicants can forward their current CV and cover letter to recruitment@weltec.ie

Closing Date for Applications:21/05/2021

Bookkeeper Required

Bookkeeper required for a Part Time Position.

Two days per week for Waterford City Centre Business.

Experience with Sage is necessary. Please email you letter of application/CV to munsterreplies@gmail.com Subject – Part Time Book Keeper

Or you can hand in your CV to The Munster Express, 37, The Quay, Waterford. Box No: 209

All applicants will be treated with strictest confidence.