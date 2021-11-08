Recruitment: November 8th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Dental Nurse/Receptionist

Hair Stylist

Relief Childcare Practitioner

B-Logistics

Due to continued expansion, we require the following staff

for immediate start in our Ballyhale Depot in Kilkenny

NIGHT TRUNK ARTIC DRIVERS

RIGID DRIVERS

VAN DRIVERS

FORKLIFT DAY/NIGHTS

Clean driving licences essential and experience in multi

drop deliveries a must.

All certs up to date including Digi and CPC cards.

Attractive salaries to right candidates

CALL- 056 7768575

CV’s to recruitment@blogistics.ie

FULL TIME POSITIONS GUARANTEED

Production Manager

Roto Spiral Ltd., a family run mechanical engineering business based in

Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny, is looking to recruit a Production Manager to

join its Senior Management Team. Reporting to the MD, the Production

Manager will have responsibility for managing the design team and approx.

25 production operatives, including metal fabricators, general operatives

and apprentices, ensuring the smooth running of each job from design stage

through dispatch.

Previous experience working in a similar environment is preferred. Staff

management experience essential.

This is an exciting time to join the company as it continues its successful

expansion in the UK, and an excellent opportunity for the right person to

grow to top management level within the business. Ongoing training and

development will be encouraged and supported.

The role is being offered on a full-time permanent basis. Hours are Monday-

Friday 8:30am to 5pm. No weekend/shift work.

Further company information can be found at www.rotospiral.ie

To apply for the position, please forward your CV and cover letter to

eva.williams@rotospiral.com

Closing date for applications is noon on Friday 12th November 2021

Salary is competitive, is DOE and a bonus structure is in place