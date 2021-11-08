Recruitment: November 8th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
Dental Nurse/Receptionist
Hair Stylist
Relief Childcare Practitioner
B-Logistics
Due to continued expansion, we require the following staff
for immediate start in our Ballyhale Depot in Kilkenny
NIGHT TRUNK ARTIC DRIVERS
RIGID DRIVERS
VAN DRIVERS
FORKLIFT DAY/NIGHTS
Clean driving licences essential and experience in multi
drop deliveries a must.
All certs up to date including Digi and CPC cards.
Attractive salaries to right candidates
CALL- 056 7768575
CV’s to recruitment@blogistics.ie
FULL TIME POSITIONS GUARANTEED
Production Manager
Roto Spiral Ltd., a family run mechanical engineering business based in
Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny, is looking to recruit a Production Manager to
join its Senior Management Team. Reporting to the MD, the Production
Manager will have responsibility for managing the design team and approx.
25 production operatives, including metal fabricators, general operatives
and apprentices, ensuring the smooth running of each job from design stage
through dispatch.
Previous experience working in a similar environment is preferred. Staff
management experience essential.
This is an exciting time to join the company as it continues its successful
expansion in the UK, and an excellent opportunity for the right person to
grow to top management level within the business. Ongoing training and
development will be encouraged and supported.
The role is being offered on a full-time permanent basis. Hours are Monday-
Friday 8:30am to 5pm. No weekend/shift work.
Further company information can be found at www.rotospiral.ie
To apply for the position, please forward your CV and cover letter to
eva.williams@rotospiral.com
Closing date for applications is noon on Friday 12th November 2021
Salary is competitive, is DOE and a bonus structure is in place