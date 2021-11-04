Recruitment: November 4th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Dairy Farm Assistants

Legal Bookkeeper

Machinery Operator

Dental Nurse

Duty Manager

Salary: €32,000.00-€35,000.00 per year

Applications are invited for the post of Duty Manager at the Apex Leisure Facility in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The centre’s facilities include a 25m, 6 lane championship standard pool, 10m learner pool, 10m kid’s fun pool, water slide, health suite including sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi, large gym and fitness studio.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills,

experience & competencies:

 Gym Qualification

 First Aid Qualification

 Swim Teacher qualification

 A recognised Lifeguard qualification

 A Pool Plant Operators qualification

 Excellent leadership and communication skills

 A min. of 2years’ experience in a supervisory or management capacity

The position is a permanent full time position.

Please submit your CV along with a cover letter to the General Manager at The Apex, Bosheen, New Ross, Co. Wexford, or email mwinkle@theapex.ie

Closing date for applicants is 5pm 30th November 2021