Recruitment: October 26th

Temporary Part Time Reception / Admin Post

Portlaw Community Resource Hub

St. Brigid’s Family and Community Centre is seeking to recruit a Temporary Part Time

Receptionist / Administrator for the Community Resource Hub based in Clodaigh

House, Portlaw Co. Waterford.

This role requires an enthusiastic individual with excellent communication, interpersonal

and organisational skills

Experience in a similar role is desirable.

This is a Temporary Part Time post for 19 hours per week commencing mid-

November. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Job Description and Person Specification are available upon request at info@

stbrigidsfcc.ie Background information on St Brigid’s Family & Community Centre

and the Community Resource Hub is available on our website www.stbrigidsfcc.ie

Application Process

A cover letter and CV should be emailed to info@stbrigidsfcc.ie for the attention of

The Manager St. Brigid’s FCC.

Your application should be clearly marked Temporary Part Time Reception/Admin

Post.

St Brigid’s Family & Community Centre is an equal opportunities employer.

Shortlisting will apply.

Closing date for application is close of business Wednesday 27th October 2021

Rogers Dental

Nursing Positions

Newtown School Waterford is seeking Nurses to work in their

medical centre (Nest).

Newtown School is a coeducational boarding and day school in

Waterford city. The school is guided by a Quaker ethos. We have

approximately 120 residential students living on site and this

position offers you the opportunity to become part of the care

team for the students providing medical and pastoral care support

in a boarding school environment.

Positions available:

• Nurse Manager (Fulltime)

• Nurses (Part time)

• On call hours also available.

Residential Opportunity – There may also be an option for a

residential position for a suitable candidate. (accommodation,

meals & utilities provided)

Salary is commensurate to market levels depending on

experience.

To apply or seek further details, please email or post a CV along with a brief

cover letter to jobs@newtownschool.ie or post to Nurse Vacancy, Newtown

School, Newtown Road, Waterford City, X91 XR20. Closing date Wednesday

27th October 2021.

Temporary Solicitor Grade III – Waterford

The Legal Aid Board is an independent, publicly funded organisation which provides

family mediation, civil legal aid & advice and vulnerable witness related services. We

are also responsible for the administration of a number of ad hoc criminal legal aid

schemes.

The Board currently has a vacancy for a Solicitor to be filled in

a temporary capacity, for a minimum of 9 months.

Following a competition, a Panel will be established from which positions

will be filled in the 12 months following the Panel’s establishment.

The salary for Solicitor Grade III ranges from €37,148 to €68,406 via 7 annual

increments (which are subject to satisfactory service). Two long service increments,

payable after a further 3 and 6 years, bring the salary scale to €69,050 and €71,183.*

The Board offers extensive opportunities for further training and there are

opportunities to advance to other positions within the Board.

Candidates who currently satisfy the requirements set out in the information booklet

are invited to submit a fully completed application form to:

Human Resources

recruitment@legalaidboard.ie

Closing date for receipt of applications: Friday 29th October 2021 at 4.00pm

Application forms and the information booklet are available on www.legalaidboard.ie

THE LEGAL AID BOARD IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER

*As per Circular 2021/19, a 1% pay increase applies from 1st October 2021 – new

rates to be confirmed

General Operatives

Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union

Chief Finance Officer (CFO) – Vacancy

Position: Financial Controller

Contract: Permanent

Reporting To: Board of Directors

Location: Greystone Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary

Remuneration: Commensurate with experience and qualifications

We now have a vacancy in our Senior Leadership Team as Financial Controller. This is

a fantastic opportunity for a professional and motivated individual who wishes to join

a progressive and innovative team.

The Financial Controller will have overall responsibility for the Finance, Credit Control

and Data Processing functions within the credit union and will ensure the delivery

of timely and accurate financial management reporting.

Requirements

• Qualified accountant with at least 5 years’ experience and a proven record in financial

reporting / analysis

• A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role

• A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a People Leader

• The successful candidate will be required to satisfy the Fitness and Probity regime

laid down in the Central Bank Reform Act 2010 and the Fitness and Probity Standards

which complement it (the ‘Standards’).

Please apply with a full CV to Anne Marie Power & Co., Chartered Accountants, by

emailing info@annemariepower.ie by 3pm Friday 12th November 2021.

A full version of the job description is available on our web page or by contacting

the office at 051 640675. Applicants will be shortlisted for interview. Canvassing will disqualify. Carrick-on-

Suir Credit Union is an equal opportunities employer.

Receptionist/Secretary