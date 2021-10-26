Recruitment: October 26th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
Temporary Part Time Reception / Admin Post
Portlaw Community Resource Hub
St. Brigid’s Family and Community Centre is seeking to recruit a Temporary Part Time
Receptionist / Administrator for the Community Resource Hub based in Clodaigh
House, Portlaw Co. Waterford.
This role requires an enthusiastic individual with excellent communication, interpersonal
and organisational skills
Experience in a similar role is desirable.
This is a Temporary Part Time post for 19 hours per week commencing mid-
November. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Job Description and Person Specification are available upon request at info@
stbrigidsfcc.ie Background information on St Brigid’s Family & Community Centre
and the Community Resource Hub is available on our website www.stbrigidsfcc.ie
Application Process
A cover letter and CV should be emailed to info@stbrigidsfcc.ie for the attention of
The Manager St. Brigid’s FCC.
Your application should be clearly marked Temporary Part Time Reception/Admin
Post.
St Brigid’s Family & Community Centre is an equal opportunities employer.
Shortlisting will apply.
Closing date for application is close of business Wednesday 27th October 2021
Nursing Positions
Newtown School Waterford is seeking Nurses to work in their
medical centre (Nest).
Newtown School is a coeducational boarding and day school in
Waterford city. The school is guided by a Quaker ethos. We have
approximately 120 residential students living on site and this
position offers you the opportunity to become part of the care
team for the students providing medical and pastoral care support
in a boarding school environment.
Positions available:
• Nurse Manager (Fulltime)
• Nurses (Part time)
• On call hours also available.
Residential Opportunity – There may also be an option for a
residential position for a suitable candidate. (accommodation,
meals & utilities provided)
Salary is commensurate to market levels depending on
experience.
To apply or seek further details, please email or post a CV along with a brief
cover letter to jobs@newtownschool.ie or post to Nurse Vacancy, Newtown
School, Newtown Road, Waterford City, X91 XR20. Closing date Wednesday
27th October 2021.
Temporary Solicitor Grade III – Waterford
The Legal Aid Board is an independent, publicly funded organisation which provides
family mediation, civil legal aid & advice and vulnerable witness related services. We
are also responsible for the administration of a number of ad hoc criminal legal aid
schemes.
The Board currently has a vacancy for a Solicitor to be filled in
a temporary capacity, for a minimum of 9 months.
Following a competition, a Panel will be established from which positions
will be filled in the 12 months following the Panel’s establishment.
The salary for Solicitor Grade III ranges from €37,148 to €68,406 via 7 annual
increments (which are subject to satisfactory service). Two long service increments,
payable after a further 3 and 6 years, bring the salary scale to €69,050 and €71,183.*
The Board offers extensive opportunities for further training and there are
opportunities to advance to other positions within the Board.
Candidates who currently satisfy the requirements set out in the information booklet
are invited to submit a fully completed application form to:
Human Resources
recruitment@legalaidboard.ie
Closing date for receipt of applications: Friday 29th October 2021 at 4.00pm
Application forms and the information booklet are available on www.legalaidboard.ie
THE LEGAL AID BOARD IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER
*As per Circular 2021/19, a 1% pay increase applies from 1st October 2021 – new
rates to be confirmed
Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union
Chief Finance Officer (CFO) – Vacancy
Position: Financial Controller
Contract: Permanent
Reporting To: Board of Directors
Location: Greystone Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary
Remuneration: Commensurate with experience and qualifications
We now have a vacancy in our Senior Leadership Team as Financial Controller. This is
a fantastic opportunity for a professional and motivated individual who wishes to join
a progressive and innovative team.
The Financial Controller will have overall responsibility for the Finance, Credit Control
and Data Processing functions within the credit union and will ensure the delivery
of timely and accurate financial management reporting.
Requirements
• Qualified accountant with at least 5 years’ experience and a proven record in financial
reporting / analysis
• A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role
• A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a People Leader
• The successful candidate will be required to satisfy the Fitness and Probity regime
laid down in the Central Bank Reform Act 2010 and the Fitness and Probity Standards
which complement it (the ‘Standards’).
Please apply with a full CV to Anne Marie Power & Co., Chartered Accountants, by
emailing info@annemariepower.ie by 3pm Friday 12th November 2021.
A full version of the job description is available on our web page or by contacting
the office at 051 640675. Applicants will be shortlisted for interview. Canvassing will disqualify. Carrick-on-
Suir Credit Union is an equal opportunities employer.
