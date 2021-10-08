Recruitment: October 8th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Ardkeen Quality Food Store is a family run business with a proud history spanning over 50 years. This could be your opportunity to be part of our vibrant future.

We source better quality food and work hard to bring the highest quality service to our customers both in store and online.

Our people are our greatest asset, our teams are dedicated, innovative and friendly and we are committed to helping every employee achieve their full potential.

We are seeking applications for both part-time and full-time roles in the following positions:

Merchandising:

Working as part of a team to maintain a very high standard of merchandising and display throughout the foodstore and off-licence.

Checkout customer service:

Delivering excellent customer service in a helpful, courteous and efficient manner.

Delicatessen customer service:

Serving excellent fresh food and delivering excellent customer service.

For full details and specifications please visit ardkeen.com

Apply in writing and enclosing a current CV, to:

Deirdre Elliott, Assistant Manager

Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Dunmore Road,

Waterford. X91 HP9W

or via email to;

delliott@ardkeen.com

Cartamundi

Applications are invited from suitable candidates who would like to be

considered for the following part-time temporary employment opportunity in

our Waterford plant:

TITLE General Operators

DEPARTMENT Assembly Days (up to 39 hours per week)

Assembly Evenings (up to 25 hours per week)

REPORT TO Assembly Team-Leaders

KEY SKILLS

• Excellent communication skills

• Committed to working in a team environment.

• Adaptability & flexibility

PROCESS

• Interested Applicants can send a CV to https://cartamundi.ie/en/apply-online/

• Suitable candidates will be required to attend for a dexterity test and interview

• Induction and training will be provided

Pharmafoods Ltd.

Maintenance and

After Sales Manager.

Field Service Technician.

The ideal candidates must have an Electrical Mechanical Qualification.

A PLC Qualification is also a distinct advantage.

The successful candidates will be rewarded

with an attractive package.

APPLICANTS SHOULD FORWARD THEIR CV TO:

Pharmafoods Ltd.,

lvowen Retail Park, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary

or email: info@pharmafoods.net

www.pharmafoods.net