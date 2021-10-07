Recruitment: October 7th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Mechanical Maintenance Technician/Fitter Required

Candidate Profile:

The ideal candidate will have served an apprenticeship and will possess both Junior and Senior Trade, with 2 to 3 year’s practical experience in a medium/large industry. A team player with the ability to work with people and give technical advice where required is essential. Must be clearly focused on the safety and environmental elements of the plant, and work in co-operation with our departments.

DESCRIPTION

The successful candidate will be part of the maintenance team with responsibilities for preventative and breakdown maintenance and the related documentation of the maintenance carried out.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

l To carry out start up checks on machinery throughout their designated area on a daily basis.

l Ensure that all breakdowns are carried out swiftly and safely at all times.

l To work on preventative, reactive and corrective work orders in a manufacturing environment

l Ensure that all servicing and maintenance throughout the site is done in an efficient, safe and hygienic manner.

l Repairs, servicing and good maintenance of machinery.

l To implement and follow the preventative maintenance schedule

l To ensure that records are completed.

l Other duties as assigned.

l The above job description is designed to give an appreciation of the main functions of the job. It is not intended to be exclusive or exhaustive.

l To ensure that the staff comply with the Company Health & Safety policy.

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

Fitting: 2 years (required)

Licence/Certification:

Full driving licence (preferred)

If you are interested in this role please send your current CV to: Waterford.hr@abpireland.com

Full-Time NIGHT Cleaner

required for ABP Waterford

Job Description:

• Work as part of a team to ensure that the factory is cleaned effectively and efficiently

• Ensure correct use of chemicals

• Clean equipment as stated in cleaning schedules

• Ensure all equipment is used and stored correctly

• Ensure health and safety and hygiene regulations are adhered to at all times

Applicants must be:

• flexible

• hard-working, with attention to detail

• willing to learn and develop

Hours:

Monday to Friday evenings with some weekend work

• €11 per hour

• Full Time hours

• Shift bonus also available

Required:

• Previous experience is an advantage but not essential as further training will be given

• Good communication skills

If you are interested in this role please send your current CV to: Waterford.hr@abpireland.com

Job Vacancy : Boning Hall & Abattoir Meat Processor Operative to join our team.

Job Location: ABP Waterford, Ferrybank, Waterford

Role and Responsibilities;

The successful candidates will work as part of the factory processing team producing meat to fulfil production targets on a daily and weekly basis.

Successful candidates will be required to work in all areas of the factory where the duties will include the following:

• Work on own initiative and as part of a team.

• Meet production targets.

• Work a shift schedule

• Will be required to work across all areas of the meat processing plant.

• Physical role with lifting and carrying techniques.

• Dressing the slaughtered animal. Removing the skin without damaging the carcass.

• Moving the carcasses around the meat areas, without damaging the meat, and putting them on to a production line.

• Using tools such as knives and saws

• Overseeing automated processing equipment.

• Working on a disassembly line

• Other similar activities onsite.

Further specific role details available on enquiry.

• Full-time positions may be offered to the right candidates.

• All PPE equipment and Gear provided

• Staff canteen on site

If you are interested in this role please send your current CV to: Waterford.hr@abpireland.com