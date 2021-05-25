Trish’s Honey Products launches new Caring Beeswax Range

Trish, the Waterford beekeeper who founded Trish’s Honey Products, is launching two new products in her Caring Beeswax Range this week. Thanks to the support of the SuperValu Food Academy the Beeswax Hand Cream and the Beeswax Lip Balm have been months in development. Trish is an honest to goodness third generation beekeeper with a love of nature and the natural world.

All Trish’s products support the natural world and the bees who are so important to its survival. Based in the heart of beautiful Dunhill, County Waterford, nature and wildlife are all around and it’s here she spends her time working with her happy bees.

Trish’s Honey Products was founded by Trish as a labour of love. Trish suffers from allergies and could not source a product that was suitable for her own skin. Trish spotted a gap in the marketplace for organic alternative wholesome products that “care not damage.” She then discovered the healing power of beeswax and honey as ingredients in all her creations.

The new products in the Caring Beeswax Range come with all new packaging, are 100% natural and certified organic with the Irish Organic Association. All Trish’s products also carry the Guaranteed Irish stamp of approval.

Look out in SuperValu stores for; Beeswax Hand Cream a new handy pocket size reusable tin for convenience. Beeswax Lip Balm in a new handy tin with an easy removable lid, no twisting.