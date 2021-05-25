Recruitment: May 25th

Tramore Medical Clinic – Medical Administrator

Tramore Medical Clinic are currently recruiting for a full time Medical Administrator to join their busy multi-doctor practice.

Applicants for the position must have the ability to work in a busy clinical environment; good administrative skills and competent IT skills with attention to detail.

The candidate will also have excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills, a strong work ethic and an understanding of patient confidentiality and discretion.

Previous work experience working in a medical setting will be required.

Please apply in confidence to accounts@tramoremedicalclinic.ie with your CV and cover letter.

Closing date: 10th June 2021

Experienced Structural Steel Fabricator / Welders

Experienced Structural Steel Fabricator / Welders required for busy structural steel fabricator in the South East.

CVs should be sent to pryan@wallsteel.ie or call 087-9381443.

O’Brien Motors – Motor Mechanic

Motor Mechanic Required. Full time position for qualified person with experience. Excellent terms and conditions.

Apply in writing only: Giving full details to date to: O’Brien Motors, Ballytruckle Road, Johnstown, Waterford. Or email: info@obrienmotors.ie

Waterford Leader Partnership – Regional Network Implementation and Development Officer (Maternity Leave Cover)

Waterford Leader Partnership CLG wishes to recruit a Regional Network Implementation and Development Officer for Social Farming to cover a maternity leave. The position will be for nine months commencing from 5th of July 2021 until March 31st 2022 on a 30-hour, 4-day week, Monday to Thursday inclusive basis from 9.00am to 1.00pm and 1.30pm to 5.00pm. Hours over and above may be required from time to time.

Subject to Government Guidelines, the work will be based from the company’s Lismore office.

The work requires someone with an excellent understanding of health and social care provision (social farming) and or rural development and the issues pertaining to both the service users – project participants and farming facilities.

Requirements:

Third Level Qualification and or be able to demonstrate excellent Practical Project Management Skills.

Experience in health and social care and or rural community development and or social inclusion.

Evidence of working in a collaborative manner across sectors including Social Care Services.

Excellent Adminstrative Skills; I.T & Finance etc.

Full clean driving license with own transport (travel covering South East region)

Full job spec – please see WLP CLG website – www.wlp.ie

Closing date: 2.00pm on the 11th of June 2021. Shortlisting may apply.

Waterford Leader Partnership CLG is an equal opportunities employer.