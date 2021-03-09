UPMC named one of world’s most ethical companies for third time

For the third year in a row, the Ethisphere Institute, an organisation focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices worldwide, has named UPMC one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

UPMC, which has provided healthcare in Ireland since 2006, is one of 135 organisations on Ethisphere’s 2021 list, which spans 22 countries and 47 different industries. Four companies headquartered in Ireland also made the list this year.

Ethisphere evaluated UPMC as an integrated healthcare delivery and finance system, and it is one of only two organisations recognized in that category.

To quantitatively assess a company’s performance in an objective and standardised manner, Ethisphere examined a wide range of factors, including how applicants are adapting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusion and social justice, environmental, social and governance factors, safety and equity.

“At UPMC, we strive to uphold the highest level of ethical standards as we provide patient- and member-centred healthcare to the communities we serve,” said Diane Holder, executive vice president at UPMC and president and chief executive officer of UPMC Health Plan. “We are honoured to be recognised by Ethisphere for a third consecutive time for our ethical foundation, commitment to integrity and leading by example while pursuing our organisational mission.”

UPMC and UPMC Health Plan have consistently scored above the honoree average in the Compliance and Ethics Program section of the evaluation, which is the most heavily weighted category. Other categories include culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance and leadership and reputation.

Visit the Ethisphere website for a full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.