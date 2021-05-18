Waterford Area Partnership announces new board

Waterford Area Partnership has announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors, led by chairperson Eoin Ronayne.

Eoin Ronayne is a Waterford native who is the current deputy Secretary General of the trade union FORSA and ICTU Executive Committee nominee to the Interim Board.

The new Board has moved to reassure the 41 staff that all roles are secure as the Partnership looks to increase the number of community supports and programmes in the months ahead. The new Directors of Waterford Area Partnership are;

Jim Finn

Deirdre Garvey

Rita McNulty

Paul O’Sullivan

Ciaran Reid

Eoin Ronayne

Chris Rowland

Senan Turnbull

Their appointment follows the announcement of Michael Bowe as interim CEO earlier this year.

Waterford Area Partnership was originally established in November 1995, and is one of 49 Local Development Companies operating throughout Ireland. The new Board has reaffirmed the Partnership’s primary role in identifying, and responding to local needs through consultation and by working with community groups, and individuals.

Michael Bowe, interim CEO of Waterford Area Partnership, says:

“We have spent the past few weeks engaging with all of our partners to reassure them that the vital work of Waterford Area Partnership will continue, and that many services will resume once the threat from COVID-19 recedes. The new Board is working hard to deal with the historical issues within the company, however we felt it important to remove any uncertainty about its future. Waterford Area Partnership, its staff and its partners remain committed to providing a quality service to the people of Waterford. As the community emerges from the shadow of the global pandemic, the service we provide will be as important as ever.”

Waterford Area Partnership continues to offer a number of important services, including Tús, SICAP, Local Employment services and various ETB funded training programmes. While participation is somewhat limited in line with Government restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is anticipated that the number of participants using these services will increase significantly in the coming months.

Chairperson of Waterford Area Partnership, Eoin Ronayne, says:

“We are making progress on dealing with the issues that had impacted Waterford Area Partnership, and we are hopeful that the future of the organisation is brighter than it was. We are working with our partners on managing legacy debt issues, and hope to bring those matters to a satisfactory conclusion within weeks. While we are examining the current management structures and systems, it is abundantly clear that the service provided by Waterford Area Partnership is needed now more than ever. To that end, we are grateful that the staff are playing their role in the resumption of services across the full suite of supports offered.”

The changes in Board membership at Waterford Area Partnership have been communicated to the Companies Registration Office and the Charities Regulator. Similar correspondence has been issued to local elected representatives in the Waterford area, and all other relevant parties.