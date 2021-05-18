Waterford Chamber shortlisted for six national awards

Waterford Chamber has been shortlisted for six Chambers Ireland Awards and the category winners will be announced over an eight-day period from June 17-25. Awards will be presented for excellence in seven individual categories with one Chamber also taking home the award for Chamber of the Year 2021.

According to Waterford Chamber CEO Gerald Hurley, “This is testament to the hard-work and commitment of the team and I am delighted to see our work recognised in this manner. The past year has been exceptionally difficult for all businesses, Waterford Chamber included, but the team has worked tirelessly to adapt and innovate. This has resulted in a stronger Chamber for all our members and ultimately this means a better business community. Our work will continue in earnest for our members, but today belongs to the team and I wish them every congratulations.”

Waterford Chamber has been shortlisted for their work on #ShopWaterford #SupportLocal in the Best Digital Marketing Campaign Category; Toys4Engineers Conference & Expo is up for Virtual Event of the Year; Bank of Ireland Begin Together Award is shortlisted for the Local Authority Collaboration Award; Waterford 2040 – Regional City of Scale: Strategic Investment to 2040 has been selected for Most Successful Policy Campaign; Business Continuity Vouchers for Best Membership Initiative and Waterford Chamber Regional Leaders Programme has been shortlisted for the Partnership for Business Award.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, said: “Chambers in our network have responded with incredible resilience to the challenges put in front of them over the past year. During an unprecedented time, they have been both innovative and collaborative in finding solutions and have ensured their members continue to have an ally who works on their behalf.”