Collision in South Kilkenny

Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision this morning (Friday, 24 July) on the N25 near Glenmore, South Kilkenny.

It is understood the collision between a truck and tractor occurred near Murphy’s Motors on the Waterford to New Ross Road. This section of road is 80 km/h and there is a static speed camera nearby.

Diversions were put in place and there were delays in the area as the emergency services responded to the incident.

However, significant delays were also reported in the secondary side roads in the area off the N25 where traffic was diverted.

As of 12.25 pm, the road is now clear and no injuries were reported.