Waterford Marina must be expanded

As the North Quays edges towards its final construction phases, attention has turned towards surrounding areas to consider what they might become in the future.

One facility that has been consistently highlighted as having potential for further development is the Waterford Marina, which is said to have a considerable waiting list.

Cllr Jason Murphy raised the matter at the June council meeting of the Metropolitan Area and asked if an expansion was on the cards given the high demand for berthing facilities.

“I’m aware that there is quite a substantial waiting list for our Marina facilities,” he said. “Which I know have been reduced because of the construction of the pedestrian bridge but even before that reduction there was a waiting list.

“Has this council any plans to extend the Marina on our quayside? It would be a great addition to our quayside in general and something that there is a desperate need for.”

In reply to this, Senior Engineer, Paul Johnston, was unequivocal in his agreement.

“I would agree with you and we have made the case that the marina needs to be extended. We have a huge resource there on the River Suir,” Mr. Johnston said.

“We need facilities not only for private boats but water activities, rowing and stuff like that, which could all be accommodated on the South Quays and the North Quays in Waterford.

“That’s something we need to look at,” he added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme AARON KENT