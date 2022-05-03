Ready, Steady, Paint! – Waterford Walls returns for its eighth year

Waterford Walls International Street Art Festival returns to the city and county for its eighth year. The free event for all ages takes place from August 12 – 21st August and will see thirty artists from all around the world bring an explosion of colour to the walls of Waterford.

Back in full festival mode after two years of lockdown, the Waterford Walls team is ramping up its plans for workshops, walking tours, music hubs, digital art shows and much more. The people of Waterford will have the chance to meet international and local street artists while watching their work transform a multitude of walls, gables and neglected facades throughout the city and beyond.

The team behind Waterford Walls are very excited to reveal some spectacular projects and exciting new initiatives for this year. Those who’ve seen the stunning work by UK artist Curtis Hylton covering the Fitzwilton Hotel will have a taste of what’s to come from the biggest and best festival yet. Waterford Walls fans are advised to keep an eye to the Waterford Walls official website and social media pages for updates and announcements, and subscribers to the Patreon page can get exclusive behind-the-scenes access and hear the news first.

