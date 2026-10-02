Construction conference to explore delivery of infrastructure in south east

Opportunities and challenges facing the delivery of infrastructure, housing and building projects in the South-East region will be addressed at the Construction Industry Federation’s South East Construct event, taking place on Friday, 16th October in Waterford city.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning John Cummins TD is set to deliver the keynote speech at CIF’s flagship annual South East conference, which will bring together senior Government and local authority members, industry CEOs, policymakers and statutory body representatives.

The delivery of critical infrastructure for growth in the South East region, education and skills, and housing viability and delivery are among the topics the conference will cover.

A number of major Waterford projects will be highlighted, including the Glassworks Development, with its developer Noel Frisby set to share insights about this 37-acre enterprise and innovation campus currently in development beside South East Technological University (SETU) at the former Waterford Crystal manufacturing site.

William Bolster, CEO and board director of Waterford Airport, will take part in a panel discussion on the delivery of critical infrastructure in the South-East region. A €30 million construction programme to upgrade and develop Waterford Airport commenced this year, paving the way for the resumption of commercial passenger services to and from the South East.

To mark CIF’s Construction Safety Campaign, which runs for two weeks from 12th to 23rd October, Dr Alison Gilliland from the Construction Workers Health Trust will speak about the importance of safety management systems for construction companies to prevent the risk of accidents.

Speaking ahead of South East Construct, Minister John Cummins TD said: “Delivering the infrastructure and building projects that the South East needs will be central to the region’s continued growth and development. We have significant opportunities ahead of us, but we also recognise the challenges involved in turning ambitious plans into projects on the ground. This CIF conference provides an important opportunity for stakeholders to come together and look at how we can overcome these challenges, accelerate delivery and ensure that investment in our region delivers lasting benefits.”

Speaking in the lead-up to the conference, CIF Director for Southern Region Services, Joanne Treacy said: “South East Construct highlights the strength and ambition of the construction sector across the region. The themes being explored today, from attracting the next generation of talent and embracing new technologies to delivering sustainable infrastructure and accelerating housing supply, are central to the future success of our industry.

“Bringing stakeholders together to share insights and solutions is vital if we are to create a construction sector that is innovative, productive, and capable of delivering on Ireland’s long-term economic and societal needs. We know delivery cannot happen in isolation. It requires government agencies, stakeholders, and construction companies to work together, while ensuring that the policies and funding commitments already made by Government are fully implemented.”

CIF South East Construct is sponsored by Roadstone, HBFI, ESB and Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board.

Contractors, consultants, suppliers, local authorities, education partners, housing agencies and CIF members are invited to attend the event on Friday, 16th October from 7.30am-12.00pm at the Tower Hotel in Waterford city.

Tickets available on Eventbrite.

CIF members can register for the event for free by emailing Brid Cody at bcody@cif.ie.