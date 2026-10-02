Public order arrest outside hotel room

Gardaí arrested a man under the Public Order Act outside his hotel room in Tramore during the summer, the District Court heard.

Peter Smith (32) of 9 Boherduff Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary, appeared at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month before Judge Kevin Staunton. He was charged with being intoxicated in public, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that at 3.45pm on 16 August 2026, Gardaí received a report of a disturbance in a room at The Majestic Hotel, Tramore. After they arrived at the scene, they spoke to a man, identified as the accused, who was intoxicated and ‘slurring’ his words, Sgt. Hickey said.

Judge Staunton asked if the accused appearing to be drunk in his hotel room would classify as a ‘public place’, to which Sgt Hickey clarified that it was the hallway where he was arrested by Gardaí.

It was noted that he has a previous conviction for an unrelated matter.

Judge Staunton decided to put the matter back for six months, to 9 March 2027, to give the accused an opportunity to come to no further Garda attention. The judge indicated that he will consider on that date whether to impose a conviction or not.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power