Men accused of assaulting partners

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the cases of two men who are accused of assaulting their partners in separate incidents.

The defendants, aged 43 and 37, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court recently. They are both charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

In the case of the 43-year-old man, Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that in November 2025, Gardaí received a report from a woman who alleged that she had been assaulted outside her apartment in Waterford city. Sgt Hickey said the woman had a small bruise under her right eye, after the accused, her partner, allegedly punched her through a gap in the door.

The woman did not seek medical attention following the alleged incident and made a full recovery, Sgt Hickey said.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the matter can be heard in the District Court. The judge put the case back to 16 November 2026 for hearing.

In the case of the second man, Sgt Hickey told the court that in May 2026, Gardaí received a call at around 1.30am relating to an incident at a house in Waterford city. Garda members arrived and spoke to a woman, who had a cut on her head, Sgt Hickey said.

The woman alleged that she had been punched and pushed by her partner, the 37-year-old man which caused her to bang her head. The Sergeant added that she received treatment at A&E at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and made a full recovery.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction in the case, meaning that it will be heard at the District Court. The judge put the case back to 8 December for a plea or a date for hearing to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power