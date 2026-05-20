Council clarifies potential four house demolition in Kilmeaden

As The Munster Express reported last month, four houses face mandatory demolition in the Kilmeaden area if they cannot be successful brought within planning regulations.

The matter was raised by Cllr. John O’Leary during the Comeragh District meeting for April. Despite getting an update, confusion remained, as it was suggested the issue concerned considerably more than four houses.

“There would be claims made by all and sundry that there are more than four houses outside the planning regulation in relation to the heights,” replied Cllr O’Leary in April.

Following this, The Munster Express sought clarification from Waterford Council. Locals claim not have had similar queries answered. In time, the Council’s Planning Department replied with the following explanation: “Waterford City and County Council confirms that a High Court agreement has been reached in relation to a planning enforcement case Waterford City and County Council -v- Cosmo Developments Kilmeaden Limited”.

The proceedings were originally initiated by the Council to address concerns regarding compliance with planning permission.

Following legal and expert advice, and in line with guidance from the Court, the parties engaged in a resolution process which resulted in a formal agreement now endorsed by the High Court.

The agreement sets out a framework aimed at ensuring compliance with planning regulations. The agreement provides that, subject to the outcome of further planning applications, certain units may need to be altered or, if necessary, demolished. Any such measures would only arise following full consideration under the statutory planning process and within the terms set out by the Court.

The Council said it remains committed to upholding planning standards in a responsible and balanced manner in the public interest.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme