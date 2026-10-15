Council opens Book of Condolence for the English Family

A book of Condolence has been opened by Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Liam Brazil, in memory of Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum and Jayden.

“The deaths of Kim, Philip, Callum and Jayden have cast a dark shadow and have saddened and shocked the nation,” said Mayor Brazil.

“An innocent family lost their lives in a callous, cruel and criminal act and left two more children critically ill in hospital. I know the thoughts and prayers of the community are with both children at this time and with those caring for them.

“The grief and devastation felt throughout Waterford is profound. Words cannot fully express the sorrow that comes with such a loss, nor the void that has been left for those who knew and loved them.

“Philip, Kim, Callum and Jayden will forever be remembered, and their memories will remain close to our hearts.

“At this incredibly difficult time, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the English family, to their friends, neighbours and loved ones, and to everyone mourning this heartbreaking loss,” Mayor Brazil added.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad.

Books of condolence are available for members of the public to leave a message of sympathy or remembrance at:

City Hall, The Mall, Waterford (X91 PK15) from 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

Civic Office, Davitt’s Quay, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (X35 Y326) from 9.30am-1pm and 2pm–4pm

Members of the public can also leave a message of sympathy online at Online Book of Condolence https://bit.ly/EnglishFamilyRIP.