Crowds gather at vigil to pray for Birchwood fire victims

Large crowds packed out Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, yesterday evening at a vigil to pray for members of the English family.

Kim and Philip English passed away along with their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) on Tuesday 13 October when a fire broke out at their home in Birch Avenue, Birchwood estate, Waterford city, shortly after 5.00am.

Gardaí and members of the emergency services rushed to the scene, and two more of the couple’s children were transferred to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin for treatment of critical injuries.

Members of the local community began to gather at the church early yesterday afternoon to pay their respects before the vigil got underway at 5.00pm. Books of condolence for the family were available near the entrance, which were filled with heartrending tributes to Kim, Philip, Callum and Jayden.

The vigil was led by parish priest Fr. Gerry Chestnutt, with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan also offering prayers for the family.

Speaking at the vigil, Fr Chestnutt said: “Each one of us knows that what happened in Birch Avenue should never, ever, have happened. An innocent family, preparing for a new day, should have done what they did everyday – parents preparing the children for school. An innocent family, taken from our midst, in the most horrific violent way.”

A murder investigation into the incident was launched by Gardaí on Tuesday, and in a further update yesterday, it was described as “intense in nature” and “very active.”

Gardaí carried out multiple searches at premises in Waterford city on Tuesday evening, which led them to seize electronic devices and vehicles, which are currently being technically examined.

It was confirmed by Gardaí that as of yesterday, no arrests had been made yet.

However, Chief Superintendent Anthony Petit said that Gardaí believe the fire was started deliberately by a “person or persons unknown” to the family.

“There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which 4 people have been murdered,” Chief Supt. Pettit said.

“If you have any information on the murderous arson attack, please speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda Station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.”

At yesterday’s vigil, Fr. Chestnutt sent out a strong message for those responsible to come forward.

He said: “I want to say, even though they’re not here, that the persons responsible need to have the courage now to stand up, admit what you did, and face the consequences of what you did. And I would also say to all present, if you know anything whatsoever about what happened in Birch Avenue, please contact An Garda Síochána.”

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, between 4.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday morning, 13th October, 2026 to contact investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30 am and 5.30 am that morning, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read further coverage of this story in next week’s edition of The Munster Express, published on Tuesday morning, 20 October.

ROBYN POWER