Councillor Liam Brazil elected Mayor of Waterford City and County

Cllr. Liam Brazil (FG) has been elected Mayor of Waterford City and County at the Annual General Meeting of Waterford City and County Council, held yesterday, 25th June, in City Hall.

Calling the meeting to order, outgoing Mayor Cllr. Séamus Ryan reflected on his year in office, thanking his fellow elected members, his party colleague and Deputy Mayor Cllr. John Pratt, and all present, for their kind words and their support during his term. He paid special tribute to his family and said it had been a profound privilege to represent the people of Waterford.

Cllr. Ryan said: “I have always believed that Waterford’s greatest asset is its people and our communities, and one of the great delights of this office has been welcoming so many community groups and individuals into City Hall for the recognition that they deserved.”

Cllr. Brazil, Fine Gael, representing the Comeragh District, was nominated for the post by party colleague Cllr. Pat Nugent, who paid tribute to his work in helping to remove stigma around the issue of mental health. Cllr. Brazil was then seconded by Cllr. John O’Leary (FF) who paid tribute to his years of hard work and his involvement in projects that make a real difference to the people of his constituency.

Cllr. Donnchadh Mulcahy, Sinn Féin, was nominated by Cllr. Kate O’Mahoney and seconded by Cllr. Joeanne Bailey. Following a vote of the members, Cllr. Brazil was deemed elected by 21 votes to 9, with two members absent.

The formal mayoral handover then took place, with outgoing mayor Cllr. Séamus Ryan returning to his seat in the Council Chamber.

Addressing the meeting, the new Mayor thanked his proposer and seconder, his Council colleagues, and all those present for their support. He said he looked forward to working with members across the chamber for the betterment of Waterford over the coming year.

Mayor Brazil said: “Positivity will be central to my term of office, and I hope to bring people with me as we work together for Waterford city and county. There are important issues and opportunities ahead of us, including Waterford Airport, and the further development of links between the Comeragh Mountains and the Waterford Greenway. I have never been afraid to speak from the heart, particularly on issues such as mental health, and I will continue to do that on all matters that affect our people and communities.”

Mayor Brazil has served as a public representative since 2004 and was previously County Mayor in 2011 and Cathaoirleach of the Comeragh District last year. He was joined in the Council Chamber by his wife Marie, two of his three children, grandchildren, and members of his family. A long-standing community and sporting volunteer, Mayor Brazil has also been closely involved with Kilrossanty GAA over many years.

Cllr. Jim Darcy, Fine Gael, was elected unopposed for the position of Deputy Mayor.