Probation act for public order offence

Gardaí arrested a ‘highly intoxicated’ man for his own safety in Waterford city last month, the District Court heard.

Scott Kelly (37) of 110 Airfield Point, Coxtown, Dunmore East, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court this month. He was charged with being intoxicated in public, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that at 3.15am on Sunday 17 May, Gardaí found the accused stumbling in the road at Parnell Street, Waterford city. He was ‘highly intoxicated’ and arrested for his own safety, Sgt. Hickey said.

It was noted in court that he has one previous conviction for a public order matter.

Judge Staunton decided to apply Section 1 (1) of the Probation Act.

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Robyn Power