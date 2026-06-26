Guilty plea to service station robberies

A man has pleaded guilty to two robberies of a service station in Waterford city last year.

Reece Kelly (27) of 102 Meadowbank, Ballynaneasagh, Waterford, was arraigned at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court at the beginning of June before Judge Eugene O’Kelly. He was produced in court from prison and pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, at Walsh’s Texaco/Daybreak Service Station, Cork Road, Waterford city.

The court heard that the accused was pleading guilty to the robbery of cash from the service station during two separate incidents on 12 March and 10 April, 2025.

Defence counsel Gareth Hayden BL told the court that the matter would be ready for sentencing on 6 July 2026. Acting on behalf of the state, prosecuting counsel Niall Storan BL directed for victim impact statements to be provided to the court on that date.

Judge O’Kelly remanded the accused in custody to appear before Waterford Circuit Court again on 6 July for sentencing by video link.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power