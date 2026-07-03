Councillors disagree on discussing Kenneally report in chamber

Nobody doubts that the commission of investigation report into the crimes of Bill Kenneally deserves public attention – it was a surprise then that the report did not feature as a topic at the June Plenary meeting of Waterford City and County Council.

To be fair to the Council, and those who set the agenda, the report which runs over 400 pages was published just two days before the meeting.

At the June monthly meeting of Waterford Metropolitan District Council, the issue of how the councillors should address the report became one of the first topics raised, with some saying it warrants public acknowledgement by way of an official statement from the mayor, and others calling for the report not to be the subject of future council debates.

Under the congratulations section of the Metropolitan meeting, Councillor Donal Barry said: “I would like to acknowledge the group of Waterford men whose courage and determination resulted in the establishment of the commission of enquiry into one of the worst paedophile scandals in the history of the state, which happened here in Waterford”.

“These men waived their right to anonymity, endured years of personal trauma and took on some of the most powerful institutions in Ireland and the State, including An Garda Síochána, the HSE, and an influential Fianna Fáil family.

“Given the magnitude of what they achieved and the enormous price that they and their families have paid, it is extraordinary that no public statement of recognition has been issued from the Mayor’s office on behalf of the citizens of Waterford City and County and the people it represents,” Cllr. Barry stated.

“If this chamber can congratulate sporting success, business achievement and community awards then surely it can recognise the extraordinary bravery of men who confronted power, exposed systemic failures and secured a commission of enquiry in the interest of justice for countless victims – they deserve not just silence, but respect and public acknowledgement,” Cllr. Barry added.

Debate

In the debate that followed, Metropolitan Mayor Adam Wyse said he had prepared comments about the Kenneally report for the handover of Mayorship, which took place directly after the meeting. He also gave members the option to speak on the issue.

“I don’t want to politicise that issue,” said Cllr. Wyse. “That issue has been politicised. What those gentlemen went through was fairly disgusting, completely sick, and they got their vindication and I think it’s imperative that they are properly respected. I know that there is already a campaign to give them Freedom of the City.

“The most important thing here is that the gentlemen involved get their State apology that they’ve asked for and that they are fully vindicated,” Cllr. Wyse added.

Cllr. Mary Roche wanted it acknowledged that the survivors were all City men. She felt it was correct that the meeting minutes record the achievement of the men involved.

“Bill Kenneally could of, and should have been stopped in his tracks. The people who did not do that need to examine their own conscience,” Cllr. Roche said.

“The people on the ground, involved, and did that dereliction of duty need to have some consequences.”

Cllr. Lola O’Sullivan disagreed that the matter should be brought into the Council Chamber.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, but we also need to realise they need time now,” said Cllr. O’Sullivan.

“I think we need to give them a little bit of time. I think their families need time. It’s been an extremely stressful issue for them all and they have worked so hard to get to where they are,” she said.

Cllr. Joe Kelly backed these comments, saying: “I agree with Councillor O’Sullivan. These men have come through a very traumatic time”.

“Although it is probably no harm that it gets mentioned in today’s meeting, from my point of view I won’t be going any further than that.

“I think what’s been said today is probably enough,” Cllr. Kelly added.

Cllr. John Hearne called for those involved in the cover up to be “tracked down and brought to justice”.

“They destroyed these people’s lives then covered it up. They need to be brought to court,” Cllr. Hearne said.

“It can’t be dragged out for eight years [the commission of enquiry] and nothing happens, then drag the next one out for eight years and try to bury it. We can’t bury it. Look at Tuam!”

Cllr. Hearne added: “We need legislation in place that we have criminal responsibility – if you don’t report child abuse now you are brought to court. These people should be brought to court for covering it up. It should never happen again. They should go to jail and that’s it.”

Council explanation

Following the meeting of the Plenary Council, The Munster Express asked the council to explain why the Kenneally report had not been an agenda item; why the mayor had not acknowledged the report; and if some councillors were prevented from speaking at the plenary regarding the report.

A spokesperson for Waterford Council replied with the following: “The Kenneally Report was published on 9 June, which was after the meeting notification for the Plenary, which was issued on 4 June”.

“Also, as the report did not relate directly to Council business, it would not have been automatically included as an agenda item,” the council spokesperson explained.

“At the commencement of the Plenary Council meeting, Cllr. Mary Roche informed the Mayor and elected members of the report's publication and acknowledged all involved. The Mayor and councillors expressed their support for Cllr. Roche, and there was no objection to the matter being raised or no refusal to speak on it,” the council spokesperson added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme