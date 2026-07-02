Sadness in Tramore following death of Emma Flynn                   Countless tributes to brave young girl who battled rare bone marrow condition  

There is a cloud of sadness over Tramore and across Waterford after news that 11-year-old Emma Flynn has passed away.

Countless tributes were paid to the young girl who bravely battled Idiopathic Aplastic Anaemia (bone marrow failure).

Emma, from The Croft, Clarinwood, Tramore, was ten years old when she was diagnosed with the rare condition, of which only approximately five people a year are diagnosed with it.

There was a major fundraising drive to raise money to help Emma’s family with the cost of the operation and travel. Last year, Emma had to travel to the Netherlands for the bone marrow transplant operation. She received bone marrow from her older brother Billy. Since then, Emma, who spent eight months in the Netherlands, had to battle illness. She received treatment at the Princess Maxima Hospital in Utrecht, Netherlands, as there is no treatment available in Ireland.

Emma returned home to Tramore last March to continue her recovery and treatment at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly, Emma passed away peacefully last Monday, 29 June, with her loving family by her side.

Emma’s mum, Edwina Healy posted to the GoFundMe page: “Thank you for everyone’s support the last year, unfortunately Emma passed away on Monday June 29th 2026”.

Emma will be sadly missed by her heartbroken mam Edwina Healy; her sister Evie and her brothers Billy and Tommy and her dad Daryl. She will be fondly remembered by her adoring grandparents Hilda, Ted, Davy and Jean and her uncle Tom. Emma will be remembered always by all her extended family, relatives, neighbours, and many, many friends and especially her best friend Katie.

The Flynn-Healy family would like to thank with great appreciation all the staff in Crumlin Children’s Hospital and The Princess Maxima Hospital, Utrecht, The Netherlands for the great care and attention Emma received throughout her illness.

Edwina would like to thank everyone in Tramore, Waterford and beyond for the generous support that Emma and her family graciously received throughout her illness.

Tributes continue to pour in for Emma, who was described as bubbly and extremely kind girl with a big smile on her face.

The team at Waterford Gymnastics posted on the RIP.ie Book of Condolences: “A fantastic kid with a great personality”.

One of the nurses at the Paediatric Department of University Hospital Waterford wrote: “Sincere condolences to Emma's family and friends at this heartbreaking time. May God give you the strength to deal with this huge loss. I had the great pleasure of caring for Emma in Paeds Waterford. She was such a wonderful, funny and kind young girl. I will never forget her beautiful smile. Sleep easy beautiful girl xx”.

One family noted she had the best sense of humour and always a smile on her face, while another person described Emma as “an amazing little girl”.

“Her courageous battle, and the strength of her amazing Mum and her siblings over the last while has touched the heart of the town”.

Last year, The Munster Express featured an article by Tramore native and journalist Denis McClean, who wrote about the outpouring of support from the community for Emma’s family following her diagnosis and subsequent bone marrow transplant.

Emma will repose at Falconers Funeral Home, X91 TW21, Tramore, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm on Friday, 3 July. All are welcome. House Private Please.

Emma’s funeral cortege will walk from the junction of Priest Road and Summerhill at approximately 9.40 am to arrive for her Requiem Mass.

Emma’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, 4 July at 10.00 am at The Church of The Holy Cross, Tramore, Co. Waterford. Anyone wishing to take part in Emma’s Mass remotely can do so by clicking on the link available on RIP.ie.

As per Emma’s wishes she would love everybody to wear bright and colourful clothing for her Mass on Saturday in celebration of her life.

Emma’s cremation service will take place on Saturday, 4 July at 4.00 pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Gavin Glynn Foundation.