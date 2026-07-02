Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving an alleged retail theft of over €100 worth of items.

Ion Horbas (32) of Apartment 12, Johns Lane, Waterford, appeared before Judge Darach McCarthy in court last month. He is charged with alleged theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

For the purposes of jurisdiction, Sergeant Michael Hickey said that on 30 May 2026, Gardaí received a report relating to the alleged theft of €199.10 worth of items from Homesavers, Waterford city.

The accused was identified as allegedly being involved, and there were no aggravating factors involved, Sgt Hickey said.

Judge McCarthy accepted jurisdiction in the case, meaning that it will be heard at the District Court. The judge remanded the accused on bail until 1 September 2026, when the matter will be mentioned again.

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Robyn Power