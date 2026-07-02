Book of evidence served for alleged drug dealing

A man charged with alleged sale and supply of drugs has been sent forward for trial in the Circuit Criminal Court.

Louis McCarthy (35) with an address at 4A Kickham House, Tramore, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court in June. He is charged with alleged possession of a controlled drug (namely cannabis) with a value of €13,000 or more for the purpose of unlawful sale and / or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977, and appeared in court for the service of a book of evidence.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated trial on indictment in the case, and said the accused could now be sent forward to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Staunton remanded the accused on bail and sent him forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power

Robyn Power