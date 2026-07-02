€500k to paint the Metal Man

It will cost an estimated half a million euro to paint the Metal Man landmark in Tramore – the June Plenary meeting of Waterford City and County Council was informed.

The figure emerged in a discussion about access the landmark, as Cllr. Donal Barry questioned progress on gaining access to the Metal Man saying it has been an issue for over 50 years.

Cllr. Barry was told that the Metal Man remained ‘high on the agenda’ with a visit scheduled to the site in the coming weeks, although there was no immediate update. Later in the meeting, Acting Director of Services, Ned Brennan, followed up, saying it would cost €500,000 to paint the Metal Man monument.

“The cheapest tender has come in at €500,000,” explained Mr. Brennan. “We do not have the funds at this point in time to carry out those works.

“In the context that we don’t have a right of way to the Metal Man, I don’t think anyone would countenance spending half a million for something we don’t have right of way or access to.

“So, myself and the Chief Executive and the Chief Architect are going out in two weeks’ time to have a look at the lie of the land, as to how it falls, and then when we come back with proposals to try and get that done.

“But it would be nonsensical at this stage to spend half a million on a facility that we don’t have access to,” he added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

AARON KENT