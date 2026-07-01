Murder accused likely to be produced in court this week

A man accused of the murder of Yveta Donovalova in Waterford city last April will likely be produced in court this week.

Tomas Marvanek (39) of 47 Grange Heights, Waterford city, appeared before Judge Darach McCarthy at a sitting of Waterford District Court in June via video link from Cork Prison, where he is currently being held on remand.

He is charged with the murder of Ms. Donovalova, after she was allegedly fatally assaulted at her home in Grange Heights on Monday 27 April 2026.

He has appeared in court a number of times via video link since then, but has made no physical appearance since a special sitting of Waterford District Court held two days later, on Wednesday 29 April.

At the accused’s most recent court appearance last month, a Czech interpreter was present to translate the proceedings. Sergeant Michael Hickey said although he was expecting that a book of evidence would be ready to be served, this was not the case.

He added that the matter has been with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) since the end of May, and no formal direction has been indicated as of yet.

Sgt Hickey said he would be seeking an adjournment to ensure the book of evidence would be ready for the accused’s next court appearance.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham asked Judge McCarthy for the “earliest possible” adjournment date, as he is ‘anxious’ to make a move on the matter.

Judge McCarthy remanded the accused in custody until Thursday 2 July, when he will likely be produced in court for the book of evidence to be served.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power