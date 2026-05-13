Cummins welcomes rise in new builds

Figures which show local housing completions rose across Waterford in the last 12 months were welcomed by Waterford Minister John Cummins, Minister of State for Planning & Local Government.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures shows that 7,856 new dwellings were completed between January and March 2026, a 32.9% increase on Q1 2025 and the highest first-quarter total since records began in 2011.

A total of 177 new homes were completed in Waterford in the first quarter of 2026.

The breakdown of completed new builds by region is as follows:

Waterford City East: 57

Waterford City South: 69

Tramore-City West: 13

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas: 12

Dungarvan: 12

Lismore: 14

Speaking on the matter, Minister Cummins said: “It’s great that almost 8,000 homes have been completed in the first three months of this year, these are positive figures”.

“This is a direct result of the changes implemented by Government to stimulate supply – development levy waivers, Uisce Éireann refund scheme, VAT changes for apartments – all measures which were opposed by opposition.

“Thankfully, we’re now seeing that come through in terms of completion figures. These are positive signals, but nobody is resting on their laurels,” Minister Cummins said.

“We have a significant amount of work to do to increase our housing output to reach our target of 300,000 homes by the end of 2030, and that remains our focus – every day of the week,” he added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme