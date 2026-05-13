The government will continue to work with Waterford Airport according to Tánaiste Simon Harris.

These comments may raise eyebrows in Waterford as attempts to develop the Airport have been consistently hobbled by lack of government funding.

The most recent example came when the Comer brothers, a pair of Galway-born investors, walked away from an investment deal when government support was not forthcoming.

Speaking to The Munster Express earlier in the year William Bolster, the majority shareholder of Waterford Airport before it was taken over by a US investor, said: “If I had €100 for every false start I could fund the airport myself”.

“There was a lot of worry when the Comer brothers pulled out because we didn’t get government support. But I hope this inspires more projects for the South East,” he said.

Speaking in Dáil Éireann, TD David Cullinane called on the government to support the airport into the future despite “a very sorry point that the Government dragged its feet for too long”.

Deputy Cullinane began by praising the search and rescue service in the South East, before saying: “As the Tánaiste knows, a very wealthy private investor is now going to come in with money and extend the runway. We want to see that happen. If it happens – I think it will very quickly – it will create huge opportunities economically, in addition to enhancing connectivity with, I hope, Britain and the rest of Europe”.

“The Government will then have a role in supporting the airport,” explained Deputy Cullinane.

“It has not got State funding for so long because there have not been commercial flights, but with the enhanced service from the Irish Coast Guard and the runway extension I hope will be built, there are real opportunities,” he said.

“I hope that when the extension is built, the Government will come with money and support and enable us to have a fit-for-purpose airport that I believe can transform the South East region,” Deputy Cullinane added.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said this was a rare example where he agreed with Deputy Cullinane.

“For a rare occasion, I agree with the Deputy. I agree with everything he said about the very important work done by the Irish Coast Guard service,” the Tánaiste said.

“This is an island nation. We need to do more in terms of capacity at Dublin Airport, including lifting the cap. All of that is true, but we will still need our regional airports and there is a real chance to help to develop the south east if we can get this right.

“The Government will continue to work on this,” the Tánaiste assured.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme