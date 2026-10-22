Deadline approaching for entry to Glas Awards

The deadline for entry into the Glas Awards is 26 October.

The Glas Awards, in association with Waterford City and County Council aim to recognise and celebrate micro businesses in County Waterford who have made significant advances in bringing green principles into their day to day business activities.

The entry portal https://submit.link/5qS is open on Waterford’s Local Enterprise Office website until 26 October.

The Glas Award winners will be announced at the Mayor’s Parlour on 11 November.

Launched earlier this month by the Deputy Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jim Darcy, Acting Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Waterford, Jacqui Gaule and Climate Action Coordinator with Waterford City and County Council, Gráinne Kennedy, these awards will showcase what Waterford business is doing to adopt sustainability policies, in a practical way.

The awards are open to small and medium sized businesses based in Waterford County. The Green Micro Enterprise of the Year is open to all with employees of 10 or less, while the Green SME of the Year is open to those between 11 and 50 employees. They were launched during Climate Action Week, to help publicise both endeavours.

For further information follow this link www.localenterprise.ie/Waterford, contact LEO Waterford at 051 849905 or email info@leo.waterfordcouncil.ie .

Photo caption: Deputy Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jim Darcy, Acting Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Waterford, Jacqui Gaule and Climate Action Coordinator with Waterford City and County Council, Gráinne Kennedy.