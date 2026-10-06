Directions awaited in alleged firearm offence case

DPP directions are awaited in the case of a man accused of being involved in a serious incident in Waterford city last month.

Thomas Cullen (42) of Prospect House, Coolfin, Portlaw, Co. Waterford, appeared via video link at a sitting of Waterford District Court before Judge Catriona Murray on Monday 28 September. He is charged with alleged possession of a realistic imitation firearm, contrary to Section 9A of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, and producing a realistic imitation firearm during the course of a dispute, contrary to section 9 (5) of the same act.

He faces the charges in connection with an alleged incident that occurred at Broadstreet, Waterford city, on Friday 11 September.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham told the court that his client has been in custody since 12 September, and that DPP directions are awaited in the case.

Sergeant John Phelan confirmed to the court that no directions are available yet.

Mr Cunningham requested for the accused to be remanded in custody for a further two weeks, and for him to receive continued psychiatric evaluation during this period.

Judge Murray put the matter back to today, 6 October 2026 for directions, and granted the application for psychiatric evaluation.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power