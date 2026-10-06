During Space Week, South East Astronomy will be giving Waterford people the opportunity to discover the wonders of the universe through a special public lecture on the world’s great space telescopes.

The lecture entitled ‘The Great Space Telescopes: Hubble, Webb and Roman’ will be held this Wednesday, 7 October 7, at 8.00pm in the Function Room, Henry Downes, Thomas Street, Waterford.

The event, supported by Waterford City and County Council, will look into the origins of the Hubble Space Telescope and the Great Observatories Programme of the 1990s.

Hubble has kept on supplying scientists with observations, scientific discoveries and new insights into the universe, while a new generation of space telescopes has since followed it.

The lecture will examine the technology that lies behind Hubble and its successors, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the recently launched Roman Space Telescope.

People will be told about some of the most exciting discoveries that have been made by these telescopes, as well as what is currently being observed and what discoveries may still be ahead.

The lecture gives the public the chance to learn more about the technology which is helping scientists in their exploration of some of the most distant parts of space.

The evening offers an opportunity to look beyond our planet and get a better understanding of the telescopes that now allow us to see deeper into the universe than ever before.

JULIA LUCZAK