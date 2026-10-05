Changes sought for Lisduggan Active Travel Scheme

The Lismore Park, Lisduggan, Larchville: Accessible Neighbourhood Project, has received 51 public submissions in the consult.ie portal.

As this figure suggests the transformation of the area is hugely emotive. Modernising some of the longest established neighbourhoods in Waterford with infrastructure like double-cycle lanes would require sacrifices and changes to a local community where many residents do not believe they will benefit but may actually suffer a decrease in their sense of safety and quality of life due to the changes.

In contrast to this, the approved accessibility would be a clear benefit to SETU, students, vulnerable pedestrians, and most likely the businesses of the shopping centre, due to a direct corridor from the college to shopping centre and increased footfall in the area in general.

The redesign is also welcomed by groups such as the Transport and Mobility Forum, and Corlann (formally Brothers of Charity) Advocacy group, who run a day centre in the area for those with intellectual disabilities.

COUNCILLORS’ SUBMISSIONS

As public representatives, councillors in the area have generally joined with the locals in calling for significant changes before the development can go ahead.

Councillors Donal Barry and Seamus Ryan made official submissions.

In his submission Cllr. Seamus Ryan is calling for the following after leasing with local residents:

Removal of cycle lane at Sunrise Crescent/Claremont;

Removal of cycle lane at front of houses on Lismore Park;

Removal of seating on green in Lismore Park;

Removal of cobblestone outside houses 1 -14 Larchville;

And reinstallation of playground for toddlers at Manor St John Campus.

Cllr. Ryan commented: “These issues have been brought to my attention by local residents and would seem to be reasonable requests.” He also asked that these amendments be included under his name in the new plans.

Cllr. Donal Barry also made an official submission and acknowledged his previous support for the broader objectives of Active Travel and accessibility, but said: “What I am not prepared to do is treat that earlier support as a blank cheque for individual measures that were not before elected members in their present form and which now require proper examination on their own merits”.

“Supporting the principle does not remove our responsibility to scrutinise the detail.”

“Where proposals could introduce new traffic movements, remove parking, alter long-established security arrangements or potentially affect the amenity of people’s homes, the standard of justification must be considerably higher.

“Before such measures proceed, residents and elected members should be shown the evidence demonstrating that they are necessary, that reasonable alternatives have been examined, and that the benefits outweigh the potential consequences for the communities directly affected,” Cllr. Barry continued.

“That is not reversing a previous decision.”

Cllr. Barry also called for a host of documentation to be made public for increased transparency, including traffic assessments, cost and value for money assessment, and a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design assessment, if it exists.

Meanwhile Cllr. Jason Murphy called for his fellow councillors to reject the plans in their current form, saying online: “Having attended all the public meetings and extensively engaged with the residents of my area, I cannot in good conscience support the plan as currently presented”.

“While I welcome the investment into our area, I believe the plan as presented will cause far more problems than it will solve,” Cllr. Murphy said.

“I will be calling on my fellow councillors to reject this plan and for a substantially changed plan to be put back out to our residents for consideration before any binding decisions are made.”

Speaking to this paper Cllr. John Hearne said he looked forward to seeing the updated plan for the area, and that he welcomed the investment of €14 million, and the general idea of integrating the college with the shopping centre as this will be a boost for local businesses.

The final submission made to the online consult.ie portal said it contained 84 signed entries which cite familiar concerns including an increase in anti-social behaviour, the removal of mature trees and the long-term impacts of the changes on those who live there.

It is understood that a public consultation meeting with the updated designs will take place in the near future. These new designs are expected to contain amendments based upon the public submissions.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme