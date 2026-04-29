Disqualified driver attempted to bypass checkpoint

A man who works with cars was caught driving while disqualified after attempting to bypass a Garda checkpoint last year, the District Court heard.

Cillian O’Brien (23) of 24 Fan Glas, Kilmeaden, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court earlier this month. He pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a licence, along with careless driving, contrary to Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

Garda Lily Carey told the court that on 26 September 2025, she was carrying out a speed checkpoint on the Old Tramore Road, Ballykinsella, Waterford.

Garda Carey said a car approached as she was standing on the road, and it subsequently failed to stop and swerved around her. A short pursuit of the car followed, and the accused was identified as the driver. Gardaí discovered after speaking to the accused that he was driving while disqualified, Garda Carey said.

It was noted in court that the accused has seven previous convictions for matters including careless driving, speeding, and non-display of tax.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said that the accused was disqualified from driving from June to December 2025 as the number of penalty points on his licence went above the allowed threshold, but was back on the road after this.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), any driver that accumulates 12 penalty points within a three year period has to be disqualified for six months.

Mr. Delahunty said that a letter from the RSA to the accused about his disqualification went to his parent’s house, and he was living with his grandmother at the time, which meant he was unaware he had been disqualified.

The solicitor added that the accused will “have to be disqualified” now based on the charges he pleaded guilty to, and that based on “whatever disqualification he gets” from the court, he will still have another mandatory disqualification to face afterwards, along with a further three penalty points on his licence.

Mr. Delahunty highlighted that the accused sells cars for a living, meaning that a disqualification would have a “dramatic impact” on him. The solicitor concluded by telling Judge Staunton that there was nothing “acutely dishonest or violent” about his client’s behaviour.

Judge Staunton said there was “no question” of the accused not being disqualified, and asked the accused: “How stupid can you be, as someone who drives for a living?”

The judge decided to hand the accused a two-year disqualification from driving on the no insurance charge. The other charges were taken into consideration, and recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power