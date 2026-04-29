Man charged with murder appears in court

A man has appeared in court in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Waterford city earlier this week.

Tomas Marvanek (39) with an address at Grange Heights, Waterford city, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening. He is charged with the murder of 44 year old Yveta Donovalova.

Detective Garda Sean Lane gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that he arrested and cautioned the defendant at 11.50pm on Tuesday 28 April, and the accused made no reply.

He then charged the defendant with murder at 10 minutes past midnight on Wednesday 29 April, and when cautioned again, the defendant replied “I have nothing to say.”

Judge Staunton said that given the nature of the charge, the question of bail did not arise.

Solicitor Ken Cunningham was assigned in the matter, and proposed that the accused is remanded in custody to appear again before Waterford District Court next Tuesday 5 May, via video link.

Mr Cunningham also made an application for the accused to receive a medical and psychological evaluation on arrival at his place of detention, and for the court to certify for a Czech interpreter for his next court appearance.

Judge Staunton granted both applications, and remanded the accused in custody to appear again before Waterford District Court next Tuesday 5 May.

Robyn Power