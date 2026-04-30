Guilty plea to assault on two Gardaí

A man recently pleaded guilty to assaulting two Gardaí, as he resisted arrest during an incident in Tramore last year.

Ryan Burton Wood (41) with an address at 16 Park Crescent, Newry, Co. Down, formerly of Chluain Mhór, Tramore, appeared at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month before Judge Kevin Staunton.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting or obstructing a peace officer, contrary to Section 19 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994, as well as being intoxicated and engaging in abusive behaviour in public, contrary to Sections 4 and 6 of the same act. The charges all related to an incident in April 2025.

For the purpose of jurisdiction, Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated summary disposal in the case, but only on a guilty plea. Sgt. Hickey outlined that on 1 April, 2025, Gardaí were called to a house in Tramore after receiving a report about a domestic incident.

Gardaí spoke to a man, identified as the accused, who was living in the house.

Sgt. Hickey said during the conversation, the accused clenched his fists and said “don’t you threaten me” and “you won’t take me without a fight” to the Garda members.

The court heard that as Gardaí attempted to arrest the accused, he became violent and began resisting arrest, which led to pepper-spray being used.

The court heard that further to this, the accused tackled one Garda member to the ground, and got another in an arm-lock, which led to that officer receiving a broken arm.

Sgt. Hickey said that both Garda members had to seek medical treatment, and were absent from duty for a period of time after the incident.

After Judge Staunton accepted jurisdiction in the case, solicitor Ken Cunningham stated that he would speak with his client over the court’s recess period to see if a plea could be indicated. “The ball is in his court,” the judge said, as a guilty plea would mean the matter would stay at the District Court.

The matter was revisited later in the court sitting and Mr. Cunningham said that his client would be pleading guilty to the charges.

Judge Staunton noted the guilty plea of the accused and put the matter back to 14 July, 2026 for sentencing, and for a victim impact statement to be prepared.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power