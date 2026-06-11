Disqualified for drink driving

A man charged with drink driving in Waterford last month has been handed a disqualification.

Enzo Alescio (44) with an address at 5 Limegrove, Templar’s Hall, Waterford city, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Waterford District Court last month. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, contrary to Section 4 (4) (b) & (5) of the Road Traffic Act 2010.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on Friday 1 May this year, Gardaí observed a car driving ‘erratically’ around the area of The Folly, Grange Road.

Gardaí stopped and spoke to the driver, who was identified as the accused. After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested and brought to the Garda Station, where a breath sample revealed a reading of 37mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

It was noted that he has no previous convictions.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty highlighted his client’s guilty plea and said similar cases in the past at Waterford District Court have seen no fine imposed if an accused person pleads guilty.

Judge Cheatle said he would not impose a fine, but handed the accused a one year disqualification from driving.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power