Waterford place names becoming too anglicised

The May Plenary meeting of Waterford City and County Council saw the proposal of what seemed to be a routine policy update prompted suggestions that Waterford place names are becoming too anglicised, and sound as though they belong more in England than the South East of Ireland.

“You certainly wouldn’t want a street named Cromwell street,” said Cllr Joe O’Riordan, in an interesting comment later in the discussion, as he made the point that only those who absolutely deserve it should get the honour of having a Waterford street named after them.

The new naming policy was purposed by Fine Gael Councillor Seanie Power, who said: “This policy has been developed following significant collaboration between the Planning section and the Council’s place names committee”.

“It laid out the official process that has developed over the years where the place name committee provides an advisory names service to the planning and housing departments.

“It lays out the naming conditions attached to grants and planning for multi development unit and the procedure that applies to the naming of both public and private developments,” Cllr. Power added.

Although the adoption of the naming policy might have been taken to be a foregone conclusion, it drew some negative comments from Councillors, who complained that Waterford’s place names had become too anglicised.

Cllr. John Hearne seconded the motion and joked that his own area reminded him of the U2 song ‘Where the Streets Have no Name’. He also suggested streets could be named after deserving former Councillors who passed away, like James Tobin and Davy Daniels.

Cllr. Damien Geoghan took a less complimentary view.

“There are actually a number of estates being advertised in the last couple of months of so with names that certainly can’t see the relevance or connection to the local area of the place names being used. I think historically we have housing estates and streets named after places in the UK – there’s a place in Dungarvan named Bradford close,” he said.

“That’s the kind of stuff that’s happening over here. So, I do think it is important that we have a place names committee and we can see who’s on it and how effective it is being.”

Cllr. Thomas Phelan also suggested that street signs could include a QR code to explain the background of historic place names.

“There are names popping up that are more suited to Chelsea or Kensington,” said Cllr. Mary Roche. “They are lovely areas to live, but they are not in keeping with this policy.”

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme