Michael Street development compared to National Children’s Hospital

With the North Quays development garnering so much attention, it is easy to forget that Michael Street, in Waterford City Centre, was included the development plans.

Originally, the Michael Street development was reported to include a shopping centre, although changes in the overall North Quays project are said to have amended the newly envisioned Michael Street into a retail space with apartments.

The final plan has not yet been revealed.

“Our Michael Street development seems to be taking longer than the national Children’s Hospital,” said Cllr Seamus Ryan, at the May meeting of Waterford Metropolitan District Council.

“I believe the Michael Street development is equally as important as the North Quays development, because it is linking all of that area and hopefully, we will see the development of some additional retail,” said Cllr. Ryan.

In reply, Waterford Council Senior Executive, Donal Ó Murchadha, said: “The most recent update I have is there was a report due back to the senior management team of the executive of the local authority for the final design to be discussed through housing and planning”.

He committed to bringing this update to all elected members as soon as it was available.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme