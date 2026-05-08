Disqualified for driving under the influence

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving a young man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system.

Daniel Sanussi (20) of 11 Inver Park, Carrickmacross, Monaghan, appeared before Judge John Cheatle in court in April, where he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Road Traffic Act, 2010. The charge related to an incident that occurred in 2025.

Sergeant Micheal Hickey told the court that on 8 February 2025, Gardaí were on patrol on the Cork Road, Waterford city, when they stopped the accused while driving. After speaking to the accused, they discovered a smell of cannabis in his vehicle. Sgt Hickey added that Gardaí then conducted a roadside drugs test on the accused, which came back positive for cannabis.

The accused was arrested and brought to Waterford Garda Station, where a further test confirmed that he had cannabis present in his system while driving, Sgt. Hickey said.

It was noted in court that he was co-operative with Gardaí at all times throughout being stopped and arrested.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said that he was making an application to postpone any potential disqualification faced by his client to 1 September 2026, to allow him to make arrangements.

Judge Cheatle decided to hand the accused a 12 month disqualification from driving, and granted the application to postpone this until 1 September next.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power