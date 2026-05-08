Gardaí respond to incident in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí and the emergency services are responding to an incident in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary this afternoon, Friday, 8 May, 2026.

It is understood that the bodies of a woman and a young baby were found at a property in the town. The scene has been preserved for technical examination by forensic investigators.

A Garda Press Office Spokesperson confirmed to The Munster Express: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary this afternoon”.

As this is a breaking story, there will be more updates to follow.