Disqualified for driving without insurance

A man with a string of previous road traffic convictions who was caught driving with no insurance was recently handed a lengthy disqualification.

Jamie Power (39) of 428 St John’s Park, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month, where he pleaded guilty to driving without valid insurance. This related to an incident that occurred on 22 August 2025, at Ballinakill Shopping Centre, Dunmore Road, Waterford city.

The court was told that on the day in question, a delivery driver was trying to park in a loading bay outside the shopping centre, but was unable to do so due to a car occupying the space. A man, identified as the accused, was parked in the loading bay and refused to move when asked by the delivery man.

The accused and the delivery driver then became involved in a dispute, and after Gardaí were called to the scene, the accused failed to produce valid insurance for his vehicle. It was noted in court that he has 25 previous convictions under the Road Traffic Act, which include three driving with no insurance matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor John O’Donohue said that his client has health issues, and is currently acting as a carer for his mother and brother. Mr. O’Donohue added that the accused ‘foolishly’ took the uninsured car out on the day as he wanted to get out of the house for a cup of coffee, but does not drive now.

Judge Staunton said that the accused “should be ashamed” for getting involved in a “stand-off” with the delivery driver, who was doing his job.

The Judge highlighted that despite the fact this would be the accused’s fourth conviction for driving with no insurance, he would not impose a custodial sentence but would instead impose a disqualification from driving for four years.

Handing down the disqualification, Judge Staunton told Mr. O’Donohue that his client “will go to prison if he comes back” before the court for driving without insurance in the future.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power