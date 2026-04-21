HSE Apologises for Waterford’s Dental Delays

Recent editions of The Munster Express have highlighted the reality faced by families in Waterford as the try in vain to access essential dental treatments for their children.

Last week’s edition detailed the frustration felt by families in Waterford, including one who may be forced to go to Wales to access the appropriate treatment for their child; another, whose treatment was ended with being placed on a five year waiting list; and another who had to pay €14,000 for three sets of braces that could have been covered had dental services been available.

In response to The Munster Express the CEO of the Irish Dental Association acknowledged the that HSE’s Primary School screening programme had deteriorated sharply, while saying the that the Medical Card Scheme had effectively collapsed.

The statement also outlined how the dental profession may occur losses for facilitating public dentistry and explained the organisation had proposed solutions, including a voucher system and night-clinics, way back in 2008.

Since these accounts were published the HSE department for the region, HSE Dublin South East, has provided a statement on the matter, which includes an apology and a commitment that a regional oral health group is working towards a solution.

The statement from HSE Dublin South East in full: “The HSE Primary Care Dental Service provides dental treatment to eligible children, adults and children with special care needs and others in the care of the HSE at various locations throughout HSE Dublin and South East including Waterford”.

“Children under 16 years of age, and the special care needs patient cohort, are treated in HSE dental clinics. Adult medical card holders are treated by private dental practitioners contracted to operate the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS). The HSE Dental Service continues to provide a targeted service in line with priorities set out by the National Oral Health Office (NOHO).

“The HSE Dublin and South East endeavours to provide the best service it can within resources available and apologises to those affected by long waiting times for dental screening or care.

“A regional oral health group is actively working towards ensuring that the needs of the local population in the Carlow-Kilkenny/Tipperary South, Dublin South/Wicklow and Waterford/Wexford Integrated Healthcare Areas (IHAs) are being met,” the HSE statement added.

AARON KENT