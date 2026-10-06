DPP directions still awaited

Directions are still awaited in the case of a man accused of stabbing a woman in a Tramore church over the summer, the District Court heard.

Niall Cummins (36) of The Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore, appeared via video link at a sitting of Waterford District Court recently before Judge Kevin Staunton. He is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and alleged possession of a knife in a public place, contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

The charges relate to an alleged incident that occurred before a morning mass service at Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Tuesday 21 July this year. The accused approached a woman who was saying the rosary and allegedly stabbed her. He was arrested by Gardaí shortly afterwards at his home, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

In court last week, Sergeant Michael Hickey said that no directions were available yet in the case, despite two consultations that he has had with the DPP.

The accused’s solicitor Ken Cunningham said it was ‘disappointing’ that no directions were available, as the accused has been remanded in custody since July.

Directions, which decide whether a matter can be heard at the District Court or sent higher, have been awaited since then.

Judge Staunton said the case should be given ‘priority’ as the accused is in custody. The judge put the matter back to today, 6 October 2026 for directions to be indicated, and marked it as peremptory against the State.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power