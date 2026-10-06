Woman allegedly stabbed partner

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a woman accused of stabbing her partner following an argument.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s and cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court in September. She is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and allegedly producing an article capable of causing serious injury, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the DPP indicated summary disposal in the case. For the purpose of jurisdiction, the Sergeant outlined that in July 2025, Gardaí were called to a house in Waterford city.

Upon their arrival, Garda members spoke to a man who alleged his partner had stabbed him in the shoulder with a kitchen knife following a domestic incident at their home. The alleged incident occurred in front of their children, Sgt Hickey said.

The man sought medical treatment following the incident but made a full recovery. Photos of the knife that was allegedly used and the man’s injuries were shown to Judge Staunton, and it was noted that there was no medical report available.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham emphasised that the man involved made a full recovery, and that the DPP indicated summary disposal ‘without equivocation’ in the case, in order for it to remain in the District Court.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction in the case, meaning it will stay in the District Court. The judge put the matter back to 15 December 2026 for a plea or a date for hearing to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power