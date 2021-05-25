Conor Walsh wins O’Carroll Family Bursary

The winner of this year’s O’Carroll Family Bursary is WIT student Conor Walsh. The bursary is an annual event and is sponsored by Waterford Lions Club in collaboration with Waterford Institute of Technology. The purpose of the bursary is to assist students at WIT School of Music pursue their academic goals and achieve their maximum potential through this Bursary programme.

The O’Carroll Family are synonymous with the musical heritage of the City of Waterford and recognise the importance of supporting and nurturing young musical talent.