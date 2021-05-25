Francis Edmond Currey features in ‘New Perspectives’

To coincide with reopening after 137 days of closure, the National Gallery of Ireland is proud to present the exhibition New Perspectives, a show comprised of acquisitions made by the Gallery between 2011 – 2020.

The exhibition highlights an intriguing early photograph with a Waterford connection – Francis Edmond Currey’s Albumen Print Flower Study (Rhododendron Edgeworthii), photographed around 1865. Currey, a land agent based in Lismore, was best known for his crisp images of plants and birds.

The latest exhibition will allow the public to view many of new acquisitions to the national collection for the first time. Some highlights include Cityscape by American artist Alice Neel and City Rectangle by Ilya Bolotowsky. New Perspectives also features works that have been purchased by Friends and Patrons of the National Gallery of Ireland, including Her First Communion by John Lavery and Crayfish by Anne Yeats.

As ever, visitor safety is at the heart of all reopening plans. The Gallery is operating a one-way system, and so entry is via Merrion Square only. To comply with health and safety protocols at the Gallery those intending to visit any part of the Gallery will be required to pre-book free tickets, for contact tracing purposes. Tickets for New Perspectives can be purchased online, starting from €5. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.nationalgallery.ie.

The popular national collection is open to the public for free, and the much-loved Gallery Shop reopened on site on Monday 17 May 2021.

Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, commented:

“We are very happy to be open again after months of closure. These extraordinary times have reinforced the importance and value of the National Gallery of Ireland. After months of staying at home, we know that people are craving culture and live experiences, and we are delighted to welcome our visitors back. Our latest exhibition New Perspectives is a culmination of ten years’ of acquisitions. Visitors will find great variety in the show, and the stories behind each work are truly fascinating. We are grateful to our Friends, Patrons, and the public for their support over the last number of months. I especially would like to thank our Friends and Patrons, without whom, some of the art showcased in New Perspectives, would not have come to be here. We look forward to seeing you all over the coming weeks and months.”

Niamh MacNally, Curator at the National Gallery of Ireland, continued:

“There is something for everyone in this exhibition. A great variety of subject matter, landscapes, portraits – visitors will recognise some of the places and faces that feature too. Over the past decade, we have been working hard on gender balance in the national collection, and this exhibition features almost an even split of work by male and female artists. The earliest work in the exhibition dates back 500 years and the most recent work was created just last year. It has been a privilege to get to know these works and to learn more about the story that accompanies each one. I’m sure visitors to the Gallery will feel the same.”

To accompany the exhibition – or for those who cannot attend in person – a programme of online activity will run alongside it, including podcasts, pop-up videos, interactive webinars and guided tours. Events and activities will cater to all ages and focus on three themes: ways of collecting; a practical focus on variety of media; and a closer look at some of the contemporary artists represented in this exhibition, as we ask them to give their perspectives on their work, and to share what it means for them to be included in the national collection.

The New Perspectives – Acquisitions 2011-2020 Companion Book can be purchased from the Gallery’s online shop, price €22.50.